Sports clubs, flute bands, schools, young farmers’ clubs, businesses and community organisations donated items for the capsule, which will be buried at Centenary Way off the town’s Main Street later this year.
The capsule effort, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council with support from Independent Cllr Michael Stewart, commemorates the best of the town over the past 100 years to coincide with Northern Ireland’s centenary.
Cllr Stewart said: “It was inspiring to see our community come together so enthusiastically to support this historic project.
"From world champion sportspeople and top class sports clubs, talented choirs and musicians, hard-working community groups and volunteers, award-winning businesses and our wonderful schools, it was a special night for Ballyclare and the surrounding villages and the perfect way to celebrate a special anniversary for our country.”