Community groups from Ballyclare gathered in Ballyclare Town Hall on January 12 as the final preparations are made ahead of a time capsule, which will contatin items celebrating Northern Ireland’s centenary, is buried.

Sports clubs, flute bands, schools, young farmers’ clubs, businesses and community organisations donated items for the capsule, which will be buried at Centenary Way off the town’s Main Street later this year.

The capsule effort, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council with support from Independent Cllr Michael Stewart, commemorates the best of the town over the past 100 years to coincide with Northern Ireland’s centenary.

Advertisement

Cllr Stewart said: “It was inspiring to see our community come together so enthusiastically to support this historic project.

The Ballyclare community came out in force to support the time capsule effort. (Stephen Davison Pacemaker).

Advertisement