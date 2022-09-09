Register
Queen Elizabeth II: Portadown's flagship event 'Country Comes to Town' postponed

Portadown’s flagship event ‘Country Comes to Town’ has been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Carmel Robinson
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:50 am
The Queen died at her home in Balmoral yesterday aged 96.

A number of events across Co Armagh have been postponed due to the monarch’s death.

In a statement this morning, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Following the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Country Comes To Town team has decided to postpone their annual Portadown event, originally planned for 17 September 2022.

"A rescheduled event on Saturday 8 October 2022 is currently being considered.”

Meanwhile Craigavon City Football Club said all football activities have been cancelled this weekend.

A statement said: “Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II the IFA have made the decision to cancel football activities at ALL levels this weekend.

"As a Result tonight's GDC has be cancelled. Training will resume on Monday Night as normal.”

Postal strikes on Friday have also been cancelled by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

