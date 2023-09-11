Register
Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘positive values’ to be demonstrated in new leadership course

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has marked the first anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II by launching a leadership initiative for female residents in her memory.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
The Women Into Leadership Programme was launched on September 8 in honour of Her Majesty’s legacy and achievement as an international leader.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council will support 70 women as they each complete a leadership qualification and, in doing so, work to demonstrate the inspirational dedication to service and positive values Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II enshrined during her reign.

"The programme has been designed to help women develop confidence and leadership capabilities while achieving balance across multiple areas and roles within their lives.

Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, is joined by the council's Chief Executive, Jacqui Dixon MBE and other members of the senior leadership team to launch the Women into Leadership Programme. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, is joined by the council's Chief Executive, Jacqui Dixon MBE and other members of the senior leadership team to launch the Women into Leadership Programme. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).
“The programme will provide a range of qualifications, from OCN (Open College Network) to ILM (Institute of Leadership and Management), at a range of levels to help each participant unlock their leadership potential and learning journey in an individual way.”

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “Today, we honour the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by launching this legacy project as a tribute to a monarch who embodied exemplary leadership qualities throughout her remarkable reign.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration to countless individuals, transcending boundaries and leaving a permanent mark as a female leader on the global stage.

“Through this initiative, we aim to empower 70 women to enhance their own leadership journey as a fitting reflection of 70 years of dedicated and faithful service.”

Registration details will be announced on the council’s social media accounts and on the council website in the coming weeks. Alternatively, enquiries can be emailed to [email protected]

