Timothy Moore, from Ballyclare graduated with a degree in Law.

Queen's University graduations: 37 of the best pictures from this year's summer ceremonies in Belfast

Students at Queen’s University, Belfast have been celebrating with friends and family at this year’s summer graduation ceremonies.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

Here are some of those who enjoyed those memorable moments as graduation day brought rewards for their years of hard work.

See also: Graduation day celebrations at Queen’s University in 41 pictures

Andrea Moldovan-Grunfeld celebrated graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a PhD in Applied Behavioural Analysis. Andrea is pictured with partner Dragos and son Philip.

1. Summer graduations

Andrea Moldovan-Grunfeld celebrated graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a PhD in Applied Behavioural Analysis. Andrea is pictured with partner Dragos and son Philip. Photo: QUB

Colm Murney from Rostrevor is pictured celebrating his graduation with a Master's in Education and Leadership from Queen's University.

2. Summer graduations

Colm Murney from Rostrevor is pictured celebrating his graduation with a Master's in Education and Leadership from Queen's University. Photo: QUB

Saoirse McGuinness from west Belfast celebrates graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Law

3. Summer graduations

Saoirse McGuinness from west Belfast celebrates graduating from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Law Photo: QUB

Former Miss Northern Ireland, Anna Leith, celebrations on graduation day with dad Christopher and mum Jane

4. Summer graduations

Former Miss Northern Ireland, Anna Leith, celebrations on graduation day with dad Christopher and mum Jane Photo: QUB

