A student from Lurgan has been awarded a prestigious accolade at this year’s Study USA graduation ceremony.

James Hatchell, who is studying Mechanical Engineering at Queen’s University Belfast, was named as Study USA Student of the Year at the annual ceremony held at Belfast City Hall.

There was stiff competition among the Class of 2024, to be named as this year’s Student of the Year - an accolade open to the eight students who all achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA, equivalent to an A grade across all subjects during their year studying in the US.

James spent a year at Ohio Northern University (ONU) on the prestigious scholarship programme, which is managed by British Council Northern Ireland on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

James Hatchell from Lurgan, this year's Study USA Student of the Year. Picture: Pacemaker

Originally conceived to support the peace process in 1994, with endorsement from the White House, the programme has helped to strengthen cultural, educational and economic links with the US and has provided over 2500 young people with employability skills and an international outlook that enhance their career prospects and are vital in developing Northern Ireland’s economy.

Reflecting on his time in the US, James highlighted how the experience has boosted his employability skills.

"My year in the US was nothing short of incredible. I feel so fortunate to have attended Ohio Northern University - a college that fitted me and my interests so well.

"Their international student program was excellent and provided me with everything I needed to get the most out of my year in the US. I’m truly grateful to everyone who made this experience possible, from the faculty at ONU, to the Study USA team who work tirelessly behind the scenes to give students like me access to this once in a lifetime opportunity.

From left: Rev. Dr Tammy Gieselman, US colleges representative; James Applegate, US Consul General; Elle Ward, winner of the Study USA Spirit Award; James Hatchell, Study USA Student of the Year; Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland; Mark Lee, Department for the Economy. Picture: Pacemaker

"Before visiting the US, I was unsure of the field I wanted to enter after graduating. My time at ONU helped me to realise that a career in the automotive industry would be perfectly suited to me, whilst I chase my dream goal of working in Formula 1. Through both clubs and classes at ONU I’ve been able to gain valuable experience in this field and I now have a great foundation for my future career and studies.”

Now in its 30th year, Study USA has sent over 2,500 students from Northern Ireland to spend a full academic year at one of 140 partner institutions across 22 states in the US since its inception in 1994.

Highly regarded within the network of partner institutions in the US, the scholarship programme receives significant support, with annual funding from the US in excess of $2 million.

Study USA is open to pre-final year students studying at Northern Ireland Higher Education and Further Education institutions, and has evolved over the past three decades to extend beyond business and STEM related subjects. Students can study a combination of subjects related to their home degree, as well as modules in Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communications, Human Resources and Modern Languages.

The immersive nature of the programme helps students to develop a broad range of academic and interpersonal skills, as well as a global outlook, which enhances their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.