'Quiet Christmas' in Causeway Coast and Glens - how you can book your slot...
This entails time slots where the child/children can have time alone with Santa Claus in a quiet and calm environment (siblings also welcome).
These ‘Quiet Time’ sessions will take place in Ballymoney Town Hall on November 21 2.30pm - 4.30pm; Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady on November 23 from 10.30am - 12.30pm; Sheskburn House, Ballycastle on Thursday, November 28 from 2.30pm - 4.30pm and Coleraine Town Hall on November 29 from 2.30pm - 4.30pm.
Booking is essential – email [email protected]. A member of the team will respond to obtain the necessary details to confirm if a time slot has been allocated.
Spaces are allocated on a first come first served basis. Bookings open on Monday, November 11 at 9am.