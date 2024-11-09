Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Events Team have spaces available in their ‘Quiet Time’ Christmas sessions for children with additional needs, helping to ensure that everyone can be part of the magic

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This entails time slots where the child/children can have time alone with Santa Claus in a quiet and calm environment (siblings also welcome).

These ‘Quiet Time’ sessions will take place in Ballymoney Town Hall on November 21 2.30pm - 4.30pm; Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady on November 23 from 10.30am - 12.30pm; Sheskburn House, Ballycastle on Thursday, November 28 from 2.30pm - 4.30pm and Coleraine Town Hall on November 29 from 2.30pm - 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking is essential – email [email protected]. A member of the team will respond to obtain the necessary details to confirm if a time slot has been allocated.

Spaces are allocated on a first come first served basis. Bookings open on Monday, November 11 at 9am.