‘Race against time’ in freezing temperatures to locate missing Maghera man says Community Rescue Service

The Community Rescue Service (CRS) has thanked volunteers and the family of Maghera man, William Bradley, who went missing on Sunday evening in freezing conditions.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
In a social media post the charity said with temperatures set to drop into the night it was a race against time to locate the 87-year-old.

"A search plan was quickly put in place, volunteers briefed, and they began systematically working through their search areas," the post reads.

"CRS also deployed one of their drones with thermal imaging capability. Searches were conducted by CRS and Police Mid Ulster.

Volunteers worked against time in freezing conditions to locate elderly Maghera man. Credit: Community Rescue ServiceVolunteers worked against time in freezing conditions to locate elderly Maghera man. Credit: Community Rescue Service
Volunteers worked against time in freezing conditions to locate elderly Maghera man. Credit: Community Rescue Service

"Late yesterday evening a CRS team located the missing person and with no time to spare quickly administered emergency aid before evacuating the person to a nearby house where the householder allowed us to continue treatment inside out of the cold.

"We would like to sincerely thank the family concerned for allowing us the use of their house while some of our volunteers continued to provide emergency care while awaiting an ambulance.

"The person was responsive and handed over to our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for transport to hospital for further care.

Sunday's temperatures were below freezing going into the night. Credit: Community Rescue ServiceSunday's temperatures were below freezing going into the night. Credit: Community Rescue Service
Sunday's temperatures were below freezing going into the night. Credit: Community Rescue Service

"We thank our volunteers for their dedication, some of whom where returning home after 2am We also send our thanks to all of the local people in the area for their support and wish the missing person well and a speedy recovery. Also tasked Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North."

The PSNI in Mid Ulster also thanked the public for their assistance in locating the missing man.

