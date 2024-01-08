‘Race against time’ in freezing temperatures to locate missing Maghera man says Community Rescue Service
In a social media post the charity said with temperatures set to drop into the night it was a race against time to locate the 87-year-old.
"A search plan was quickly put in place, volunteers briefed, and they began systematically working through their search areas," the post reads.
"CRS also deployed one of their drones with thermal imaging capability. Searches were conducted by CRS and Police Mid Ulster.
"Late yesterday evening a CRS team located the missing person and with no time to spare quickly administered emergency aid before evacuating the person to a nearby house where the householder allowed us to continue treatment inside out of the cold.
"We would like to sincerely thank the family concerned for allowing us the use of their house while some of our volunteers continued to provide emergency care while awaiting an ambulance.
"The person was responsive and handed over to our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for transport to hospital for further care.
"We thank our volunteers for their dedication, some of whom where returning home after 2am We also send our thanks to all of the local people in the area for their support and wish the missing person well and a speedy recovery. Also tasked Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North."
The PSNI in Mid Ulster also thanked the public for their assistance in locating the missing man.