Police appeal for information after driver is taken to hospital following crash outside Toome

One person was injured in yesterday’s single vehicle crash on the outskirts of Toome.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
The collision happened on the Roguery Road shortly before 10.30am on Sunday when road conditions were icy.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The Roguery Road, Toome, where yesterday morning's collision happened. Credit: Google Maps
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 516 07/01/24.