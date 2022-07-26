Raising a cuppa to WI’s 75 years

Members had a wonderful time, reminiscing over a cuppa with the help of photographs and memorabilia.

In 1946 an advert appeared in the local paper inviting interested ladies to a meeting, and over 150 women attended.

And so, Larne Women’s Institute began.

A power-point presentation showed present day members some of the highlights over the past 75 years.

The current President, Mrs Leanna Filbey reminded those present how indebted we are to all those ladies whose hard work and dedication ensured that Larne still has an institute today.

Mrs Kathleen Verner, the Federation Vice-Chairman, brought greetings and congratulations from W.I. Headquarters and local Area Representative Mrs Heather Adamson echoed her remarks.

A delightful ‘Afternoon Tea’ was provided by Mann Catering and a friend of the Institute, Mervyn, enhanced the afternoon with his musical accompaniment.

The Institute was very appreciative of all those who helped contribute to their very special Celebration, in particular,

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, who supported them with a frant towards their expenses.

