Residents from across Rathcoole gathered in the Sir James Craig Park area of the estate on Sunday, November 3 to honour the memory of those who served in the World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

The Row on Row event, now in its fifth year, saw clergy, church groups, community groups, flute bands, elected representatives and veterans gather to pay tribute to service personnel in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Organised by members of the RATH community group, wreaths were laid at the exhibition in memory of soldiers who fought in World War I, World War II and more recent conflicts, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thanking those who took part in the event, a spokesperson for RATH explained: “A huge thank you to Rathcoole Protestant Boys’ and the Sons of Kai. A fine performance by them and a big well done to the 16th Newtownabbey BB and 281st Girls’ Brigade for parading.

"Many thanks to George McKimm and Tommy Braiden of the People’s Church Newtownabbey for the lovely service.

"Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett drew attention to the project in Stormont on November 4.

Addressing the chamber, Mr Brett, who had atteded Sunday’s memorial service, stated: "In my constituency we are extremely proud of those who made the supreme sacrifice and this weekend we came together as a community in Rathcoole to launch this year’s Row on Row celebrations.

"Under the stewardship of the RATH community group, Rathcoole Row on Row has grown from a small scale project which afforded members of the community, during the pandemic, the opportunity to come together to remember our fallen heroes, to a highlight of our remembrance period, with hundreds of people from across our community coming together to stand together and remember those who laid down their lives.

"I want to pay tribute to RATH community group, to Dalaradia and to those volunteers who freely give of their time to ensure the people of north Belfast and the people of Rathcoole rightly remember those who have gone before and to ensure that we will never forget them.”