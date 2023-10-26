Rath community group is hosting the annual Rathcoole Row on Row memorial service on Sunday, November 5, at 1.00pm.

Rathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, Newtownabbey. Photo submitted by RATH community group

In a statement, the group said: “We have invited various groups, bands, churches, local representatives to lay a wreath during our opening ceremony. We apologise if anyone has been missed. If however your group is interested please contact us direct, we would be more than happy to accommodate.

"Poppy crosses will be available for members of the community on the day who wish to lay a cross after the ceremony. There will also be other Royal British Legion items to purchase with every penny going to the Northern Ireland Poppy Appeal.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tribute will feature Rathcoole Protestant Boys with the attendance of other bands to be confirmed. There will be a short religious service, a wreath laying ceremony with Francis Strain Bagpiping Services performing and a poem recital.