Rathcoole Row on Row memorial service details announced

Rath community group is hosting the annual Rathcoole Row on Row memorial service on Sunday, November 5, at 1.00pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Rathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, Newtownabbey. Photo submitted by RATH community groupRathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, Newtownabbey. Photo submitted by RATH community group
Rathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, Newtownabbey. Photo submitted by RATH community group

In a statement, the group said: “We have invited various groups, bands, churches, local representatives to lay a wreath during our opening ceremony. We apologise if anyone has been missed. If however your group is interested please contact us direct, we would be more than happy to accommodate.

"Poppy crosses will be available for members of the community on the day who wish to lay a cross after the ceremony. There will also be other Royal British Legion items to purchase with every penny going to the Northern Ireland Poppy Appeal.”

The tribute will feature Rathcoole Protestant Boys with the attendance of other bands to be confirmed. There will be a short religious service, a wreath laying ceremony with Francis Strain Bagpiping Services performing and a poem recital.

Rathcoole Row on Row is located beside the Sir James Craig Play Park, Derrycoole Way, Newtownabbey.

