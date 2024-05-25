Rathfriland collision claims life of teenager Jack Morrow with another person seriously injured

By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 15:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have confirmed a teenager has died after a one-vehicle traffic collision at the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, on Saturday, May 25.

He was 17-year-old Jack Morrow from the Ratfriland area.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly before 2:30am, it was reported that a red VW Golf was involved in the incident. Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene.

"A 19-year-old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious. The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
General view of the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, which has now reopened after a traffic collision. Photo by GoogleGeneral view of the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, which has now reopened after a traffic collision. Photo by Google
General view of the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, which has now reopened after a traffic collision. Photo by Google

It is the second road fatality in the Co Down area in an eight-hour period. A man aged in his 60s died after a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, on Friday (May 24) evening

Appealing for information following the Rathfriland incident, Inspector Adair said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 25/05/24.”

Related topics:RathfrilandPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.