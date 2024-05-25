Rathfriland collision claims life of teenager Jack Morrow with another person seriously injured
He was 17-year-old Jack Morrow from the Ratfriland area.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly before 2:30am, it was reported that a red VW Golf was involved in the incident. Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene.
"A 19-year-old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious. The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.”
It is the second road fatality in the Co Down area in an eight-hour period. A man aged in his 60s died after a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, on Friday (May 24) evening
Appealing for information following the Rathfriland incident, Inspector Adair said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 25/05/24.”
