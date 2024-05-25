Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed a teenager has died after a one-vehicle traffic collision at the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, on Saturday, May 25.

He was 17-year-old Jack Morrow from the Ratfriland area.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Shortly before 2:30am, it was reported that a red VW Golf was involved in the incident. Sadly, Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene.

"A 19-year-old man who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious. The Banbridge Road was closed, but has now reopened following the incident.”

General view of the Banbridge Road, Rathfriland, which has now reopened after a traffic collision. Photo by Google

It is the second road fatality in the Co Down area in an eight-hour period. A man aged in his 60s died after a traffic collision on the Newry Road, Poyntzpass, on Friday (May 24) evening