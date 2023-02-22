Programme of events to mark

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved proposals to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Antrim.

To mark the milestone on June 7, a re-enactment event is being planned for Market Square in Antrim town centre.

There are plans for a historical exhibition in the Clotworthy Exhibition Space in June in partnership with the Ulster Scots Agency and a stage performance by historical entertainer Paddy Cullivan which will take place at the Old Courthouse in Antrim.

Tour guides Stephen McCracken and Donal Kelly will lead visits to the battle sites in Antrim, Randalstown and Templepatrick.

Stephen has written a book entitled ‘The Battle of Antrim: The Story of 1798’. Commenting on social media, he said: “Great to see our Battle of Antrim 225th anniversary proposal get approved.”

The Battle of Antrim was fought on June 7 1798 during the Irish Rebellion which saw an attack by Irish insurgents on Antrim town led by Henry Joy McCracken and defeated by British troops.

Small Force

The town was garrisoned by a small force of about 200 Yeomen Cavalry under Lt Col William Lumley.

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Community Planning Committee last week, Airport Ulster Unionist Alderman Paul Michael BEM suggested actress Joanna Lumley may be a descendant of the officer.

He also indicated some of the weapons from this period may be housed at the Ulster Museum.

Commenting on the anniversary commemoration, Dunsilly Alliance Councillor Jay Burbank said: “This is a great opportunity for the borough – something unique to this area. I am happy Randalstown is to be included as well.” Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch commented: “I welcome this opportunity for something that is very historic and has made an impact on the history of the area, in Antrim and surrounding areas, to be commemorated.

“It is an opportunity for us to review good relations and peace-building and understand everybody’s point of view.

"The programme of activities really does help to allow us to stand back from it and review our history and take it forward as a tourism opportunity.”