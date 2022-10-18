The council and the Department for Communities (DfC) have appointed consultancy firm AECOM to prepare a Masterplan document for consultation.

It outlines proposals for Antrim, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Randalstown and Glengormley and identifies potential uses for key sites as “social, leisure and investment destinations” and includes proposals to “visually improve and regenerate primary arterial routes between town centres”.

In Antrim town centre, the masterplan proposes a “comprehensive, design-led approach to better integrate the existing Castle Mall with the town centre”.

Glengormley

“This includes the redevelopment of the Castle Mall building to include outward facing units and facade improvements to address fortress like architecture,” the report says.

It suggests the “remodelling of the Castle Mall building and the integration of a public realm scheme to help create stronger pedestrian links between Central Car Park and High Street”.

It continues: “The Masterplan recognises that better linkages are needed to bring the Castle Gardens back into the centre of Antrim which in turn will help attract footfall into the town centre.”

In Ballyclare, the Masterplan includes interventions which focus on making the town centre “a more attractive, safe and friendly place for pedestrians”.

Main Street, Bal;lyclare

“A public realm scheme has recently been successfully implemented within Ballyclare focusing on the primary network of streets around The Square. The Masterplan proposes extending this public realm scheme along the Doagh Road and Rashee Road.

“The Masterplan also recognises the need to enhance the existing vehicle / pedestrian access route between The Square and the Asda / Home Bargains site.”

The Masterplan also proposes a new 3G pitch for community use.

Public Realm

Barbican Gate, Antrim

In Crumlin, it says there is “an opportunity to modernise the public realm treatment along the Main Street”. “It is proposed that the Main Street public realm improvements extendout of the town centre boundary to improve the sense of arrival along Lurgan Road.

“The clock tower is a key landmark that adds to Crumlin’s character and unique identity,” it is noted.

Meanwhile, the document highlights a need for public realm improvements “throughout the centre of Glengormley” .

Proposals for Antrim Road include foot way improvements, tree planting, street furniture, street lighting and the creation of civic space.

Randalstown

“These public realm improvements could also extend to adjoining streets including Hightown Road, Church Road, Church Way and Farmley Road,” the report suggests.

The Masterplan also includes a proposed greenway route along Hightown Road which has “potential to run through the centre of Glengormley to Valley Park and Gideon’s Green”.

The centre of Randalstown is “designated as a Conservation Area and has been well maintained over the years”, the report notes, with “good connections” to the viaduct. Shane’s Castle estate is considered to be “cut off from rest of the town”.

The Masterplan proposes extending the public realm scheme and environmental improvements to “existing assets” throughout Randalstown including the community garden.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “I would encourage people to take part in this consultation and make their views known.

Crumlin

"The Integrated Masterplan will inform how the towns across the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey should develop over the next five years.”