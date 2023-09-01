Red Ensign raised in Newtownabbey to mark Merchant Navy Day
The flag was raised at Antrim Civic Centre by the Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper, as well as at Mossley Mill.
His Majesty’s Deputy-Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Colonel Neil Salisbury OBE DL, politicians, veterans and representatives from the Royal British Legion were amongst the guests at the service in Antrim.
Leading the tributes to the gallantry of the brave men and women of the Merchant Navy, the Deputy-Lieutenant Colonel Neil Salisbury OBE DL read out a special message from from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, KG, GCVO, CD, ADC which included: “Too often they are the forgotten or invisible service, by raising the Red Ensign you will ensure that at least on this day they are remembered.
"Your act will mean so much to their families and to the retired, but most especially to those at sea.”
During the Mayor’s address, he paid homage to the immense sacrifices the personnel of the Merchant Navy made in the First and Second World Wars.
He said: “Let us honour the memory of the 17,000 merchant mariners who lost their lives in the Great War and over 30,000 in the Second World War where they also played a key role in Operation Neptune, in support of the D-Day invasion of Normandy and of the Allied armies engaged in the liberation of Europe.
“To our Merchant Navy veterans here, to their families and friends, I extend the thanks of the council for the courage, fortitude, and commitment shown by our heroic seafarers during times of war and peace.”