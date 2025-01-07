Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening hours of household recycling centres in Antrim and Newtownabbey are to be reduced in a bid to cut costs, it has been agreed.

Councillors approved a recommendation to open recycling centres later in the morning and close earlier despite opposition at a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening.

Currently, the borough’s five recycling centres are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 8pm, with Bruslee in Newtownabbey, operating on Sundays, from 9am until 5pm and Newpark, Antrim, from noon until 5pm. The centres only accept waste from residents in the borough.

From April, all five will operate from 10am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Bruslee and Newpark will be available from noon until 5pm.

O’Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Image: Google

A report to the committee said the proposed new opening hours would result in a saving of £30,000 on staffing costs and £40,000 on waste reduction.

It also noted current recycling centre opening hours are “significantly longer” than neighbouring councils.

Speaking at the meeting, Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Eamonn McLaughlin said he was “concerned” the council would be “cutting a basic service that we currently do very well”.

In particular, he expressed concern over the proposed closure at 6pm instead of 8pm, which he suggested, would “create a bottleneck” on Saturdays as well as increase fly-tipping.

Taking Feedback

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, explained: “What we are doing is taking feedback from staff. We have been asking staff when the busiest periods are. The feedback is that they felt that the period between 6pm to 8pm was a very quiet period.

“We did not just take feedback. We have had vehicle counters on sites for the last 12 months. It is not about reducing service, it is about getting staff on site when we have the most people on site.”

He reported the introduction of a booking system for vans has “improved flow” on-site.

Cllr McLaughlin asked about the possibility of longer opening in the summer months,

Mr Laverty replied: “Even during summer hours, we are not having usage of the sites. We are not seeing people coming late at night. Staff feel they are not being utilised.”

Cllr McLaughlin commented it could be a “potential bad news story”.

Party colleague Airport Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile commented: “I feel it is a massive change in quality and provision we have and even looking at the saving we are all aware we have to try to make, £30k does not seem a massive saving in terms of reduction in service. "Every time, we come back to committee, it is about further depletion of baseline service.”

Trade Unions

Cllr Ní Chonghaile asked if trade unions have been consulted over an apparent reduction in hours and if an equality impact assessment has been carried out.

Mr Laverty stated: “We do not want to frame it as reduction in terms of service. This is about officers coming forward with a proposal that we think will impact service with more staff on-site when it is busiest.”

He added an equality impact assessment has been carried out and staff will be maintaining a 37-hour week with pay unaffected and no reduction in working hours.

He acknowledged there would be a change in shift pattern and the local authority would consult with trade unions over the proposed change.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked “where the savings are in the whole exercise”.

The officer said: “We are not saying staff are sitting around doing nothing. We believe resources could be better utilised at different times of the day.” He added there would be no need to bring in staff on overtime.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue asked if summer opening hours could be looked at again. “I do not think it is fair to the ratepayer. I do not think it is good value for the ratepayer.”

Cllr Logue went on to ask for a deferral pending information from trade unions.

The officer replied: “We do not see significant usage of sites after 6pm. Our staff are contracted to do 37 hours per week. This will not change and there will be no detriment to the ratepayer.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE remarked: “It would be a better work-life balance for staff if adopted.”

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman, who is not a committee member, described an equality impact assessment as “not an add-on but a statutory requirement”.

“The fact we are not being given the information is extremely concerning.”

He went on to say that for staff who receive the lowest pay, overtime is “an absolute necessity”, adding “our staff are struggling as much as anybody else”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist CllrRobert Foster asked for “flexibility” during the Christmas period.

Airport Alliance Cllr Andrew McAuley stated the council has “a large deficit” that has to be “made up because of the decisions of a certain couple of parties”.

He went on to say a “common sense approach” has been offered and proposed accepting the recommendation.

Cllr Ní Chonghaile seconded Cllr Logue’s proposal for a deferral. Dunsilly Alliance Cllr Jay Burbank seconded Cllr McAuley’s proposal.

Ald Smyth described the recommendation as “an artificial saving”.

A vote to accept amended opening hours was tied with seven in favour and seven against. As committee chair, Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam had the deciding vote and voted in favour.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter