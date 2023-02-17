Ferris Park Play Park will undergo improvement works, with the appointed contractor - Haffey’s Sports Grounds - set to take control of the site on Monday, February 20.
The design of the new play park was developed following a community consultation process, which helped shape this new and modern provision for children of all abilities.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ald Noel Williams, said: “It’s fantastic to see the start of the refurbishment of the play park at Ferris Park, which is part of the council’s Play Investment Framework and ‘Out to Play’ strategy.
“This strategy, and ongoing investment, demonstrates the importance placed on play across the borough. I am particularly delighted to see that there is a greater emphasis on ease of access and inclusivity, with the addition of sensory equipment and more accessible pieces of ‘fun equipment’ for the less able.
“The last few years have demonstrated the importance of access to quality outdoor spaces for the positive physical and mental wellbeing of young people. I hope that this new play park is enjoyed by the children and young people for many years to come.”
The refurbishment of Ferris Park Play Park has been funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with a contribution of £27,000 through Department for Communities’ ‘Access and Inclusion’ Fund - which is supporting this project through the purchase of accessible and inclusive equipment.