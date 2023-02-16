Larne Foodbank has said a special thank-you to a dedicated member of the management team.

Joan Erwin, chair of the committee, was presented with a bouquet of flowers by colleagues as she steps back from the role.

In a statement, Larne Foodbank said: “We want to say a huge big thank you to one of our volunteers, Joan Erwin. Joan has been chair of the management committee for the past five years and has thrown her heart and soul into her work for Larne Foodbank.

"She has chaired the monthly management committee meetings, chaired the past five AGMs, the many team leaders’ meetings, as well as hosting and chairing the multi-agency meetings which sought to bring all the local agencies together so that they each know what the other is doing to help local people.

Joan Erwin (centre) receives a bouquet of flowers from Larne Foodbank colleagues Joan Hegarty (left) and Catherine Lynas.

"While in her years of office Joan also did induction training for new volunteers, including a survey of all the existing volunteers to see how we could best support them and was the person behind the emergency phone number.

“We send our heartfelt thanks to Joan for all she has done. While she is stepping back we are delighted that she is maintaining links with Larne Foodbank but enjoying a well-earned rest.”

Meanwhile, the foodbank has been asked to provide refreshments at Larne Music Festival, which will run April 26 -29 at First Larne Presbyterian Church Halls.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all who have volunteered to help.