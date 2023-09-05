Plans for a significant regeneration project at the site of Silverwood Golf and Leisure Complex have taken a step forward.

Following on from the initial Expression Of Interest process, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is now progressing to formal procurement stage for the site. This will allow the local authority to ascertain potential future investment interest in leisure and recreational facilities, and services for the area.

Set on approximately 303 acres of land located at Silverwood, Lurgan, the site currently houses an operational 18-hole and nine-hole golf course, facilities for foot golf, a ski slope, equestrian arena and additional lands. The council is taking this unique leisure opportunity forward through a Competitive Dialogue procurement process.

As part of this, the council is seeking to engage an Economic Operator to invest, upgrade and support the continued and sustainable use of golfing, skiing and other valued outdoor leisure activities through a major regeneration project.

Silverwood Golf and Leisure Complex. Picture: supplied by ABC Council

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Silverwood, which the council hopes will attract inward investment and new development to the area.

"All options will be considered with a view to providing sustainable facilities and services that will benefit the local community, and increase employment opportunities into the future.

"The aim of this regeneration project is to ensure that access to high quality and publicly accessible recreational facilities at the site are maintained, and that any new proposals will benefit and improve, the health and wellbeing of the local community.”