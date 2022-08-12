Reid proposes recognition of Antrim camogie champions

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said he has contacted Mayor Noel Williams to ask that their achievement is celebrated.

Councillor Reid said: “People right across our council area were delighted at Antrim junior camogs All-Ireland final win at the weekend and it is only right that it should be recognised by our council. It is not every day that Antrim has a team of All-Ireland winners to celebrate and it’s important that this achievement is recognised.

“There are many people in Mid and East Antrim who hold the GAA dear and this Antrim team have been fantastic, they are an inspiration to young girls with an interest in sport and have shown great leadership and teamwork to become champions.”