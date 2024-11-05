Residents and veterans will gather across Mid and East Antrim to pay tribute to fallen service personnel during a series of memorial events this week.

The events will take place in towns and villages throughout the borough.

On November 8, a parade will form up at the Village War Memorial at 6.50pm in Ballycarry ahead of a memorial service at 7pm.

In Ballymena, a memorial service will start at the War Memorial at 10.50am on November 10. A church service will then be staged in West Church, Ballymoney Road at 11.30am, before a parade salute on Wellington Street at 12.30pm.

On November 10, a parade will leave Castle Car Park in Carrickfergus at 10.25am. Elected members join the parade as it passes the Town Hall.

The salute will be taken on the parade’s return journey. A memorial service will take place at the War Memorial at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday, a parade will leaves the Royal British Legion premises on Point Street in Larne at 10.35am. The salute will be taken on Main Street and there will be services at the War Memorial at 10.55am and at Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter.

In Broughshane, the parade assembles at Broughshane Community Centre at 10.20am on Sunday (November 10). There will be a service at the War Memorial and at 2nd Broughshane Presbyterian Church. Following the church service the parade will return to the Community Centre for dispersal.

Cullybackey’s Remembrance Sunday parade forms at Cullybackey Reformed Presbyterian Church car park at 2.30pm. There will be a service at the War Memorial and at Cunningham Memorial Presbyterian Church from 3pm.

The community in Glynn will pay respects on November 10 with a parade departing from Glenvale Park at 2.45pm. There will be a service at the War Memorial at 2.50pm and at St John’s Parish Church.

In Kells and Connor on November 10, a parade will assemble at the Remembrance Stone at 2.45pm with a service at the Remembrance Garden at 3pm.

In Whitehead on November 10, a parade will leave Whitehead Community centre at 10.35am ahead of a memorial service at War Memorial at 10.50am.