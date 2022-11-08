The events, organised by the Royal British Legion, will take place in towns and villages throughout the borough.

In Glengormley on Friday, November 11, a parade will move off from Glengormley Methodist Church at 10.45am. A service will take place at Glengormley Park Cenotaph from 11am.

Ballyclare’s act of remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 13. Starting at 10.15am, a parade will make its way through the town centre. There will be a short service of remembrance, a minute’s silence and the Exultation. Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph in Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

Events will be staged across Antrim and Newtownabbey. (Pic by Love Ballyclare).

Two memorial events will be staged over the coming days in Whiteabbey.

On Friday, November 11, an event will be held at Ypres Park Newtownabbey. The service, which starts at 11am is not a council-run event, but elected members from the Macedon DEA are invited to attend, along with pupils from St James’s and Kings Park primary schools.

Advertisement

On Sunday, November 13, there will be a parade from Abbeyville Street to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church at 2.40pm. This will be followed by a short halt at the War Memorial on the Shore Road for wreath laying. At 3pm there will be a service of remembrance in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.

A memorial event will be staged at Market Square in Antrim on Sunday, November 13.

A parade will start at 2.15pm. It will stop for wreath laying at the RUC Memorial in Alexander Park, before proceeding to All Saints Parish Church for a remembrance service. Following the service, the parade will make its way to the War Memorial in Market Square for an act of remembrance.

Crumlin’s event will start at 2.45pm on Sunday. A parade will leave Crumlin Presbyterian Church to go to the War Memorial for a wreath laying ceremony and an act of remembrance. The parade will then go to Old Presbyterian Church on Main Street for a service at 3.30pm.