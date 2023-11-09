Remembrance services to be staged across Newtownabbey
and live on Freeview channel 276
The events will take place in towns and villages throughout the borough.
In Glengormley on Saturday, November 11, a parade will move off from Glengormley Methodist Church at 10.45am. A service will take place at Glengormley Park Cenotaph from 11am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ballyclare’s act of remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 12. Starting at 10.15am, a parade will leave Royal British Legion, Avondale Drive, making its way to Ballyclare War Memorial Park where there will be a short service of remembrance. Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph.
On Sunday, November 12, there will be a parade from Abbeyville Street to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. This will be followed by a short halt at the War Memorial on the Shore Road for wreath laying. At 3pm there will be a service of remembrance in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.
In Antrim, a parade will form at 2pm in Railway Street car park ahead of a Remembrance Service in All Saints Parish Church on Sunday. At 3.50pm they will depart All Saints Parish Church for Act of Remembrance at War Memorial, Market Square.
A memorial event will be staged in Randalstown on November 12. A parade will meet at The Point, Portglenone Road at 10.15am. At 10.30am there will be a parade to the Memorial Garden for wreath laying. This will be followed by a service in Randalstown Presbyterian Church at 11am.