Residents and veterans will gather across Antrim and Newtownabbey this weekend to pay tribute to fallen service personnel during a series of memorial events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The events will take place in towns and villages throughout the borough.

In Glengormley on Saturday, November 11, a parade will move off from Glengormley Methodist Church at 10.45am. A service will take place at Glengormley Park Cenotaph from 11am.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyclare War Memorial Park. (Pic: Love Ballyclare).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballyclare’s act of remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 12. Starting at 10.15am, a parade will leave Royal British Legion, Avondale Drive, making its way to Ballyclare War Memorial Park where there will be a short service of remembrance. Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph.

On Sunday, November 12, there will be a parade from Abbeyville Street to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm. This will be followed by a short halt at the War Memorial on the Shore Road for wreath laying. At 3pm there will be a service of remembrance in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church.

In Antrim, a parade will form at 2pm in Railway Street car park ahead of a Remembrance Service in All Saints Parish Church on Sunday. At 3.50pm they will depart All Saints Parish Church for Act of Remembrance at War Memorial, Market Square.