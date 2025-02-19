'Fix it, don't ditch it' will be the key message during a Repair and Reuse Fayre at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are backing the event on Friday, March 7 in support of the first NI Repair Week.

A post on the council’s social media page read: "Do you have any faulty or damaged pre-loved items that are in need of repair?

"Whether it’s stitching up a favourite sweater, or fixing your bike, we’re here to help you extend the lifespan of your favourite belongings.”

The event runs from 10am – 1pm, and stall holders will include free textiles stalls for the public, alongside free textile repair workshops with Make It Fab Belfast including a patchwork repair session from 10:30-11:30am, and a hand stitching repair session from 11:30am – 12:30pm. There will also be free bike repairs by East Belfast Mission.

Also in attendance will be Repair Café Antrim and Newtownabbey; Antrim Tool Library; and The Shed, Antrim, along with information stands from the Northern Ireland Resources Network and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Sustainability, Community Planning and Environmental Health sections.

"Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn valuable repair skills, give your belongings a second life and reduce your environmental impact,” the council added.

NI Repair Week (March 3-9) is designed to equip individuals and communities with practical repair skills while promoting sustainability and supporting local businesses.

The campaign is led by the Northern Ireland Resources Network and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through the Carrier Bag Levy.