Details of the funeral along with a family tribute to the 46-year-old research scientist appear on Garvins Funeral Service website.

Dougie passed away at Kings Lodge Centre for Complex Needs in Redhill earlier this month with his family by his side.

He became ill in 2015 and spent two months in hospital before being diagnosed with Neurosarcoidosis.

Dougie Wyle who will be laid to rest in Magherafelt on Wednesday, April 24. Credit: Family

In the years that followed, Dougie never gave up trying to find a cure and set up a charity for those suffering with the condition.

In an online tribute the family said: “Dougie loved his wee town of Magherafelt but from a young age had a desire to travel and expand his horizons which saw him move to Manchester, England to study at Salford University then travelling and working in Australia and New Zealand and some Pacific Islands. A few years later he moved to Ohio, USA where he met his beloved wife and studied Physics at Ohio University before returning to the UK and settling in Sutton, England with Gail whilst studying for his PhD at Imperial College London.

“Dougie loved all things science and astronomy. Aside from travel and the delights of food, he was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching rugby, many other forms of sports and more than anything, his beloved Manchester United. From an early age he loved playing football and rugby, especially rugby league, and later had a go at target shooting and rowing.

"During his time in Ohio, he also enjoyed taking his racing bike out for a spin on weekends, watching movies and playing video games. Dougie was very sociable and had an amazing ability to put everyone at ease, he was honest, kind, and generous, a true gem! We are all truly grateful to have known and loved Dougie and will carry our tr easured memories of him with us for as long as possible.”