Residents advised of long waiting times at Antrim and Causeway EDs
Posting on social media on Monday afternoon (December 6), a spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “It’s another very busy day in our Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital.
"If your condition is not life-threatening, please be prepared for a long wait as our staff continue to prioritise those needing urgent care.
"If you come to a ED and need to be accompanied, we would ask that you attend with only one relative or friend to avoid overcrowding in our waiting areas
"Please remember that there are different healthcare options available depending on your needs.
“For more information go to https://orlo.uk/how_to_use_health_services_1ueCc"
The spokesperson added: “If you think you need to attend ED, or the Minor Injuries Unit, please ‘Phone First’ by ringing 0300 123 1 123.
"You will get advice directly from a triage nurse who can direct you to the most appropriate place for the care you require.
"Phone First is available Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm (excluding bank holidays).
"It can be used for any urgent injuries or illness which are not immediately life-threatening.
"In an emergency, including stroke, heart attack, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding or major trauma, always call 999.
"Our staff are working extremely hard and we are grateful for the public’s support at this time.”