Antrim and Newtownabbey: proposed reduction in leisure centre opening hours during public holidays
A report to be presented to the council’s Operations Committee, at a meeting at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, proposes business hours at premises without golf facilities are matched to their weekend hours during the next financial year.
It is proposed the operating hours for leisure centres with golf courses, Ballyearl in Newtownabbey and Allen Park, in Antrim, remain unchanged.
The report said public and bank holidays “incur significantly higher operational costs with employee wages on these days reaching up to triple the standard rate”.
Councillors are advised by decreasing opening hours, staffing costs can be reduced from approximately £105,000 to £45,000 with additional savings through energy reduction.
Members have been told previously Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council forked out £2.3m for energy costs during 2023/24 to cover 58 facilities. Powering the borough’s leisure centres and civic centres accounts for 70 per cent of this cost.
The building with the highest energy bill was Valley Leisure Centre, Newtownabbey, which cost almost £351,000, followed by Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare, £323,457; Antrim Forum and Mossley Mill, £320,000; Antrim Civic Centre, almost £146,000 and others, £819,000.
Energy-saving projects which are pending include solar installation and boiler replacement at Mossley Mill with wind turbines being considered for the future.
