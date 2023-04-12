The drop in session is aimed at anyone planning to host a Big Lunch during the Month of Community or a Coronation celebration.
Members of the public can come along to the roadshow and collect free resources including a letter from the King. They will receive craft workshop ideas, green thinking ideas, money saving and fundraising ideas. There’s also professional photography and voucher giveaway opportunities.
Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, said: “We’re excited to meet representatives of community groups, individuals planning to get together with neighbours, school teachers, youth leaders and anyone getting ready to organise a Big Lunch this summer.“It makes sense during this cost of living crisis to keep costs down and give Big Lunch organisers the option to collect their resources directly and it gives Eden Project Communities representatives a great opportunity to meet people face to face who have registered to host a Big Lunch on their doorstep, in their street or in their local community. They can come along and collect their Big Lunch resources and share details of their Big Lunch plans with us over a cup of tea.”There are so many ways to come together and celebrate people of all ages who support each other and shape better futures together where they live this year with a range of activities from The Eden Project Communities.The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between May 6 to May 8.
Thousands of events are expected to take place across the United Kingdom, bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration and friendship, and raising community spirits as part of this historic occasion.
To register a Coronation Big Lunch and receive a letter from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, visit www.CoronationBigLunch.com
The Big Lunch is funded by National Lottery and is the UK’s largest annual community celebration for neighbours and communities bringing millions of people together in a nationwide act of community friendship since 2009.