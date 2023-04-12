Grainne McCloskey, Scotland and Northern Ireland Regional Manager, said: “We’re excited to meet representatives of community groups, individuals planning to get together with neighbours, school teachers, youth leaders and anyone getting ready to organise a Big Lunch this summer.“It makes sense during this cost of living crisis to keep costs down and give Big Lunch organisers the option to collect their resources directly and it gives Eden Project Communities representatives a great opportunity to meet people face to face who have registered to host a Big Lunch on their doorstep, in their street or in their local community. They can come along and collect their Big Lunch resources and share details of their Big Lunch plans with us over a cup of tea.”There are so many ways to come together and celebrate people of all ages who support each other and shape better futures together where they live this year with a range of activities from The Eden Project Communities.The Coronation Big Lunch will form part of the celebrations for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s Coronation Weekend between May 6 to May 8.