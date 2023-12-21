Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This money was raised during 2023 by members of the Resurgam Trust, a charity based in Lisburn.

The Resurgam Trust Chairman, Philip Dean said; “When the Resurgam Trust nominated the Air Ambulance NI as our external charity for 2023 I was delighted as I am very aware of the great work and valuable service they provide.

"During the year our staff, volunteers and member groups stepped up to the mark and organized a series of events which raised the magnificent sum of £7,700.

Representatives from The Resurgam Trust presented a cheque for £7700 to the Air Ambulance. Pic credit: Resurgam Trust

"These events both large and small included, a golf day, a walk to the top of Slieve Donard, a weight loss club, car wash and cash donations.

"I would like to thank everyone that has helped to make this years fundraising for the Air Ambulance NI such a great success.”

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager for AANI commented: “We are so grateful to all the staff at Resurgam Trust for their hard work and effort in raising such a phenomenal amount of money for Air Ambulance NI throughout 2023.

"It was so great to meet the team again, to thank them in person for their incredible support and to hear about all of their fundraising efforts - We are so appreciative of their wonderful support of the service.

With an annual fundraising target of £2.5m, support like this can help us to sustain the air ambulance service.

"The charity relies on public donations from the community to keep the medical team in the air, attending to seriously ill or injured patients across Northern Ireland.

"The funds raised will help the medical team lift off by helicopter to reach future patients, who are in critical need of emergency medical interventions.

"This is very much a service that no one wishes to need but is there for every one of us.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Resurgam Trust and all those who supported their amazing fundraising efforts – Thank you!”