Resurgam Youth Initiative praised by inspectors for ‘innovative, high quality programmes’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Francie Ferris led his team of youth workers through this intense inspection which covered five areas of Lisburn City and specific needs-based Inclusion projects including Baked Beanz SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) project.
Resurgam Youth Initiative target young people in five geographical areas – Old Warren, Hillhall, Ballymacash, Rural Maze and Hilden where they partner delivery with YMCA.
As well as overseeing youthwork sessions in community, inspectors were able to meet with the range of stakeholders who support this work including PSNI Neighbourhood Teams, Early Intervention Lisburn (partners in Connected Minds Youth Committee), Healthy Living Centre and T-BUC partners.
Resurgam Youth Initiative works with young people aged from 5 to 25 years from a range of community backgrounds.
The membership has increased by more than 30% over the last four years and is currently 736 young people.
The staff across the five locations has two full-time youth workers, 24 part-time youth workers and 11 volunteers.
The centre is open five evenings each week, as well as two afternoons, with provision on Sundays for young people with additional needs.
The inspection report stated: “Resurgam Youth Initiative, as a well-established community based, voluntary youth provision, provides innovative, high quality programmes which enrich the lives of the young people in Lisburn City.
"The ETI will continue to work with Resurgam Youth Initiative, including to share examples of highly effective practice from which others may learn.”
The report highlighted significant areas that were Highly Effective and should be shared, including:
synergy between community development and youth provision
responsive to the needs, interests and abilities of young people
practical and consistent focus on building good community relations
involvement of young people at every stage of decision-making
integration of young people with additional needs
well-planned curriculum and staff training
holistic development, particularly the mental health and wellbeing of young people.
Resurgam Youth Initiative would like to that the Committee, staff and volunteers for all they do to make the provision enjoyable and beneficial for young people engaging.