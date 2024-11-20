Resurgam Youth Initiative praised by inspectors for ‘innovative, high quality programmes’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Resurgam Youth Initiative is celebrating their positive report from the Education and Training Inspectorate, following a 5-day inspection visit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francie Ferris led his team of youth workers through this intense inspection which covered five areas of Lisburn City and specific needs-based Inclusion projects including Baked Beanz SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) project.

Resurgam Youth Initiative target young people in five geographical areas – Old Warren, Hillhall, Ballymacash, Rural Maze and Hilden where they partner delivery with YMCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as overseeing youthwork sessions in community, inspectors were able to meet with the range of stakeholders who support this work including PSNI Neighbourhood Teams, Early Intervention Lisburn (partners in Connected Minds Youth Committee), Healthy Living Centre and T-BUC partners.

Young people from Resurgam Youth Initiative at Spruce Meadows. Pic credit: Resurgam

Resurgam Youth Initiative works with young people aged from 5 to 25 years from a range of community backgrounds.

The membership has increased by more than 30% over the last four years and is currently 736 young people.

The staff across the five locations has two full-time youth workers, 24 part-time youth workers and 11 volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is open five evenings each week, as well as two afternoons, with provision on Sundays for young people with additional needs.

Halloween fun at the Resurgam Youth Initiative. Pic credit: Resurgam

The inspection report stated: “Resurgam Youth Initiative, as a well-established community based, voluntary youth provision, provides innovative, high quality programmes which enrich the lives of the young people in Lisburn City.

"The ETI will continue to work with Resurgam Youth Initiative, including to share examples of highly effective practice from which others may learn.”

The report highlighted significant areas that were Highly Effective and should be shared, including:

Young people from Resurgam Youth Initiative. Pic credit: Resurgam

synergy between community development and youth provision

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

responsive to the needs, interests and abilities of young people

practical and consistent focus on building good community relations

involvement of young people at every stage of decision-making

integration of young people with additional needs

well-planned curriculum and staff training

holistic development, particularly the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

Resurgam Youth Initiative would like to that the Committee, staff and volunteers for all they do to make the provision enjoyable and beneficial for young people engaging.