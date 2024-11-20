Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh celebrates local sporting talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has paid tribute to local sporting talent during the 2024 Sports Awards sponsored by Drayne’s Farm.

The annual event took place at a prestigious ceremony at La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

This year’s event shone a light on disability sport with interviews from special guests visually impaired archer, Tony Barclay MBE and disability golfer, Mark Clougherty.

Broadcaster, Claire McCollum hosted the evening and helped showcase the amazing achievements and inspirational stories behind each award winner.

The Sports Awards celebrate the wealth of sporting talent of individuals and teams from Lisburn & Castlereagh.

The event recognises the sporting achievements of both individuals and teams either through direct participation in sport or contribution as a coach or administrator.

Swimmer Jessika Robson was named Senior Sports Personality of the Year. This year, Jessika became the youngest swimmer to undertake the North Channel Swim, setting a world record of 11 hours and 46 minutes.

She also achieved the Irish Triple Crown and competed in her first year of ice swimming, winning selection to represent Team GB at the International Ice Swimming Championship.

Amy Stewart from Lisburn Taekwondo Club was awarded second while Badminton player, Paige Woods collected third place.

Junior Sports Personality of the Year was won by swimmer, Eoghan McQuillan.

Eoghan competed at the Ulster Age Group and Open Championship where he won an amazing 12 medals, including 7 golds, 1 bronze and 4 relay golds. He was also selected for the Ulster Regional Squad and competed in the Irish Age Group Championship where he became four times Irish champion and nine times Irish medallist.

Boxer Paige Nickels was placed second and trampoline athlete Jacob Dumigan third.

Skier, Sean McCartan achieved Sports Person with a Disability of the Year.

Sean was a member of the Ulster Special Olympics squad that took part in the Irish Winter Games where he came home with a gold medal in the intermediate slalom and a bronze in the intermediate giant slalom.

Second place was won by boccia player, Jayne Milligan.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said, “Lisburn & Castlereagh has a proud history of sporting success producing many World, Olympic, Commonwealth, European and National Champions.

“The Council has endeavoured to support these teams and individuals who aspire to reach the highest levels of performance and competition. We have also encouraged greater physical activity in the wider community by delivering programmes to help those wishing to progress in a sport or just take part for the fun and enjoyment.

“Within the Council area, we offer first class facilities for visitors and athletes, including Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Dundonald International Ice Bowl. An exciting new 3G pitch at Lough Moss Leisure Centre will also open shortly followed by the 3G pitch at Laurelhill Sports Zone, which will be exciting development for local sport.

“I would like to congratulate all the award winners for their achievements and to everyone behind the scenes for their commitment to sport. I would like to thank Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh for their continued partnership with the Council and also local company, Drayne’s Farm, for generously sponsoring the event and acknowledging the important role sport plays in our area.”

Lisburn Distillery Warriors proudly collected Disability Sports Team of the Year. The team currently plays in the Irish FA Disability League 5 aside across two age groups, with the intermediate team proudly lifting the League Cup at the end of the season. Second place was presented to Carryduff GAC All Stars.

Sports Club of the Year was won by Lisburn Cricket Club with Lisburn City Swimming Club taking second place and Jog Moira Running Club third place. Senior Sports Club of the Year was awarded to Lisburn Rugby Club Men’s 1st XI Team with Lisburn Golf Club ‘Ulster Cup Team’ taking second and Rockmount Golf Club Ladies ‘Junior Cup’ Team third.

Pheonix Basketball Club Under 18 Boys’ Team picked up Junior Sports Club Team of the Year and Lisburn Cricket Club U15 Girls’ Team was presented with second place and the Junior Belfast Giants U14 Hockey Team third place. The School Sports Team of the Year was won by Wallace High School Boys’ XI Hockey Team while St Patrick’s Academy Year 11 Gaelic Football Team took second and Laurelhill Community College U15 Boys’ Football Team third place.

Peter Stewart from Lisburn Taekwondo Club was honoured with the Sports Coach of the Year Award for his hard work and dedication developing the club over the last 30 years. Second prize was awarded to Glen Ferguson from the Junior Belfast Giants and third place went to Rachel Irvine from City of Lisburn Salto Gymnastics Club.

The Merit Award was presented to individuals to recognise the essential and valuable service they provide to their clubs in the pursuit of success in their chosen sport. The Alison Slater Junior Merit Award was achieved by Elle Tennyson from Lisburn Rangers Football Club Boys’ Academy, Oscar Hall from the Gymnastics and Trampoline Network and Rheanna McGlinchey from the Carryduff Taekwondo Club.

The David Edwards Senior Merit Award was presented to Glen Culbert from Lisburn Taekwondo Club, Jennifer Thompson of Lisburn Rapid Table Tennis Club and Rob Giles from the Gymnastics and Trampoline Network.

Jimmy Walker, Chair of Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh added his support for the event.

He said: “The Sports Awards is definitely one of the highlights of the year for Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh as it gives us the opportunity to congratulate athletes, teams and coaches for their hard work and dedication in their chosen sport.

"We hope our nominees will inspire others to participate in sport and help develop sporting talent and healthier lifestyles in Lisburn & Castlereagh.”