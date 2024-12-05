Retired Station Commander Davy’s passion for tourism is reignited at Larchfield Estate

Having dedicated a 30-year career to saving peoples’ lives in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, former Station Commander Davy Harbinson is now finding fulfilment making peoples’ days at Larchfield Estate.

In 2020, Davy received the Queen’s Fire Service Medal (QFSM) for his service in the community.

Just three years later, he was experiencing what he describes as “a bit of a dip” following his retirement from his role as Temporary Group Commander.

However, a chance encounter reignited the spark within the Belfast man who is now loving life as Onsite Events Manager in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Davy Harbinson is enjoying his new role at Larchfield Estate. Pic credit: Tourism NI

Davy said: “I guess most people who have spent a large chunk of their time in a dynamic environment feel the same way when suddenly there is nothing. It can be a difficult transition.

“I had been offered various fire safety consultancy roles but that isn’t for me. I am a people person and, if I’m honest, it was like the stars aligned when this position was brought to my attention.

“About four months ago I was talking to someone who was in the Fire & Rescue Service and he happened to ask me if I would be interested in a job as Onsite Events Manager at Larchfield Estate.”

Initially hesitant, Davy agreed to have a conversation with Larchfield Estate’s Senior Events & Sales Executive, Gabby Tomb and from that moment knew the job was what he wanted to do.

Davy continued: “I had never even considered a job like this before. I enjoy my holidays and had assumed something like this would restrict my ability to travel but, having talked with Gabby, the role sounded right up my street.

“There is great flexibility in this role. Every day is different and, for me, it is all about meeting people and making sure they are happy and having a wonderful day. I go to work each day wanting to ensure people enjoy themselves.

“And, of course, my colleagues are great, there is a real sense of camaraderie and a focus on our wellbeing – we are really made to feel valued by our bosses.”

As Onsite Events Manager, Davy often finds himself taking on the role of Master of Ceremonies at many of the weddings at Larchfield Estate, and duty manager at their corporate and private events and celebrations – from car launches and gala dinners, to landmark birthdays and PR events.

It is this part of the job that Davy credits for ensuring no two days are ever the same.

“Every event brings something new, and the Master of Ceremonies role can be great fun,” he said.

“I come from a high-pressure environment, and while there is a degree of pressure in this job too, it is a different type of pressure but one that I enjoy the challenge of.

“I was in charge of a lot of operational incidents while in the Fire Service, so in some respects, there are similarities between the two roles. There is a plan of action and you have to run that plan accordingly and ensure everybody is in the right place at the right time.

“I really would encourage anyone who finds themselves looking to switch careers, or thinking about returning to work, to get involved in the tourism and hospitality industry.”