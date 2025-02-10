A special get-together was held at Portrush Yacht Club recently to mark the retirement of Portrush RNLI coxswain Des Austin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Des started his career with Portrush RNLI in 1992 as a member of the inshore lifeboat crew and helm, moving on to the all-weather boat as a crew member in 1996.

In 2008, Des was appointed deputy second cox, a position that he held until 2012, when he took over as coxswain, the position he held until he retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as these positions Des was also Lifeboat Training Co-ordinator from 2008 to 2023. In that time, Des trained and mentored many young crew members, some of whom are now coxswains at the station. He was also trained in casualty care and latterly as plant operator, first aider, and inshore lifeboat shore crew.

Des Austin's framed record of service was presented by Mike Grocott, RNLI Regional Support Lead. CREDIT RNLI

However, this long list of achievements only tells part of Des Austin’s story. Des has trained, mentored, supported crew throughout his career at the station.

A Portrush RNLI spokespeson said: “He has been fearless in championing the volunteer ethos, and a staunch supporter of making sure things were done right. The big turnout of crew young and old, past, and present at his retirement party is testament to the high regard in which he is held.”

Anna Classon, RNLI Head of Region, and John Payne, RNLI Lifesaving Operations Director, sent video messages to the retirement event on Saturday, February 8, to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout his lifeboat career, Des was supported by his wife Shirley.

Des was presented with whiskey and glasses by Gary McLaughlin, Coxswain, as well as a piece of Derry crystal with an engraving of the All-weather Lifeboat. CREDIT PORTRUSH RNLI

Des paid tribute to her during his speech and thanked her for her unwavering support. Like so many lifeboat crew partners, Shirley experienced many occasions when dinners were abandoned as the pager went off, family events were interrupted and, on one occasion, having to make her own way home after Des was called away on a shout.

Senior Coxswain Perry Walton said: “Des was a committed lifeboat crew man and has been one of the architects of the great crew and station we have today, and even when Des isn’t out on the shout, within the hour the phone will ring, and it’ll be Des just checking that all is well.”

Des was presented with whiskey and glasses by Coxswain Gary McLaughlin, as well as a piece of Derry crystal with an engraving of the all-weather lifeboat. His framed record of service was presented by Mike Grocott, RNLI Regional Support Lead.

Judy Nelson, volunteer press officer, presented Shirley with a bouquet of flowers. After the formal proceedings, everyone enjoyed food from the Ramore and had time to catch up and congratulate Des.