Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley paid tribute to retiring principal Mr Hill saying: “A teacher’s role is to inspire, encourage and educate learners - and there is no doubt that Mr Hill has left a positive influence upon the lives of many young people in Portadown.
"In his 17 years of service at Clounagh Junior High, he faithfully served as teacher, Deputy Principal and Principal.
"Mr Hill was held in warm regard by the pupils, parents and teaching staff at Clounagh, and they will no doubt be sad to say farewell to an incredible leader and role model.”
"I would like to join the many local people who have already wished Raymond the very best on a well deserved retirement, and to say thank you for your role in encouraging and educating young people in Portadown.”