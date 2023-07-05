Clounagh Junior High School Principal Raymond Hill, who is retiring, has been hailed as ‘both an incredible leader and role model for young people locally’ by a local MLA.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley paid tribute to retiring principal Mr Hill saying: “A teacher’s role is to inspire, encourage and educate learners - and there is no doubt that Mr Hill has left a positive influence upon the lives of many young people in Portadown.

"In his 17 years of service at Clounagh Junior High, he faithfully served as teacher, Deputy Principal and Principal.

"Mr Hill was held in warm regard by the pupils, parents and teaching staff at Clounagh, and they will no doubt be sad to say farewell to an incredible leader and role model.”