Retiring Principal of Portadown school is hailed 'an incredible leader and role model'

Clounagh Junior High School Principal Raymond Hill, who is retiring, has been hailed as ‘both an incredible leader and role model for young people locally’ by a local MLA.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley paid tribute to retiring principal Mr Hill saying: “A teacher’s role is to inspire, encourage and educate learners - and there is no doubt that Mr Hill has left a positive influence upon the lives of many young people in Portadown.

Tributes have been paid to the Principal of Clounagh Junior High School in Portadown Raymond Hill who is retiring.
"In his 17 years of service at Clounagh Junior High, he faithfully served as teacher, Deputy Principal and Principal.

"Mr Hill was held in warm regard by the pupils, parents and teaching staff at Clounagh, and they will no doubt be sad to say farewell to an incredible leader and role model.”

"I would like to join the many local people who have already wished Raymond the very best on a well deserved retirement, and to say thank you for your role in encouraging and educating young people in Portadown.”

