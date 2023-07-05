‘The BIG Macmillan Motor Show 2023’ was held within the grounds of the Turkington’s family business at Mahon Road, Portadown on Thursday 23rd June, raising over £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This is the fourth time the family has organised a charity car show where all makes and models, spanning many decades, as well as bikes, tractors and everything in between including model cars, is welcomed.

Some of the Turkington family with friends and colleagues at ‘The BIG Macmillan Motor Show 2023’ which was held within the grounds of the Turkington’s family business at Mahon Road, Portadown on Thursday 23rd June, raising over £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo courtesy of Graham Baalham-Curry

As a family who have petrol running through their veins, putting together a show like this is always going to attract good crowds. That said, an event seeing 400+ cars

and even more spectators, takes a serious effort which is undertaken by a vast team of volunteers.

Gary Turkington commented: “This wouldn’t be possible without a lot of support from members of staff, especially Kathryn Irvine who has been the main instigator

behind it all. We have been able to provide the yard and the facilities, but the event is only a success from the people who comes to support it and they have in their droves, as

you have seen tonight.

"There are too many car clubs to mention nevertheless each have been a great support, but it’s very much down to each and every individual with their pride and joy to come out and support us.”

Gary continued: “We’ve had approximately 500 vehicles here tonight and there has been huge support from many local businesses.”

As a family, the Turkington’s are incredibly well known within the motorsport fraternity as Gary explains, “Being known for racing and being petrolheads ourselves will of

course help attract people. Dad used to rally and Mum used to navigate for him, Colin and James have both raced saloons for years, while I race karts. It’s in the blood.

“Ultimately, the reason we have done this event is for my Mum. She passed away five years ago and that was the driver of this becoming the BIG Macmillan Motor Show. And I think cancer affects so many people that’s also what helps bring people out as it’s something that will have affected most people here tonight in some way.

“Turkington would like to thank everyone who made this event possible, including volunteers, exhibitors, trade stands, spectators, supply chain members and all others