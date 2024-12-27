Rev up those machines for Lisnamurrican charity truck and tractor run
Ready for a run out with the tractors in the New Year – then Lisnmurrican YFC want to hear from you!
The Young Farmers’ Club has organised a charity truck and tractor run to take place on Saturday, January 18.
Starting from Ballymena Livestock Market, registration for the event will take place from 10-11am.
Entry cost to the truck and tractor run is £15 per vehicle, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society. For further information on the event, check out Lisnamurrican YFC’s Facebook page.