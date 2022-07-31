Rihanna Kennedy and Lucy Brown: appeal to find missing teenagers

Rihanna Kennedy and Lucy Brown have possibly travelled from the Newtownards / Bangor area to Belfast and Lisburn in the early hours of the morning of Saturday (July 30).
Police in Newtownards say they believed to be in each other’s company and possibly in the Newtownards, Bangor, Belfast or Lisburn areas.
Rihanna, who is 15, is described as being 5ft 8”, with dyed red hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing dark clothing.
Lucy (17) is 5ft 5”, with ginger / blonde dyed hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing light coloured clothing.
Anyone who has seen Rihanna or Lucy or believes they can assist police with enquiries and locating them, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 441 of the 30th July 2022.