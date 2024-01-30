RIR Regimental Association Lisburn branch pays tribute to Deputy Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Hall must stand down as Deputy Lord Lieutenant at the end of January, as all Lord Lieutenants must do at a certain time in their lives.

The Chairman of the Branch told the gathering that Freddie Hall received his Lieutenancy in 2007, the same year that the Home Service Battalions of The Royal Irish Regiment were stood from operations in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chairman stated that Freddie had been a member of the RUC for 32 years prior to him taking up his Lord Lieutenant duties in 2007 and is a trustee of the RUC foundation.

Association President Mr Paddy McQuaid presented The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Freddie Hall with a framed picture depicting the history of the Royal Irish Regiment. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rmbphotographyni

A spokesperson for the Association said: “Freddie Hall has always been a strong supporter, not only of the Royal Irish but for all veterans in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

"He has been instrumental in helping us behind the scenes. Freddie puts in a tremendous amount of work, which people don’t see, and we can’t thank him enough for helping us throughout the past number of years.

"We wish Yvonne (his wife) and Mr Hall all the very best in his retirement from his public duties, however, I know that he will always be there for us for guidance and advice in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Association President Mr Paddy McQuaid presented Mr Hall a framed picture depicting the history of the Royal Irish Regiment.