The ‘Rock Choir’ initiative came to Northern Ireland in September 2022 (Holywood, east Belfast, Ballyhackamore, Lisburn and south Belfast) led by Clare Galway and Sophie Giraudeau, then expanded into Ballymena (2023) and into Newtownabbey (2024).

The accessible programme for amateur singers is also coming to Ballymoney in April.

The Newtownabbey choir, which meets on Thursday evenings in St Patrick’s Church Hall in Jordanstown (7pm-8.30pm), was formed in January.

Rock Choir came to Northern Ireland in September 2022. (Pic: Contributed).

It is led by Rachel Coulter, who also leads the Ballymena choir and upcoming Ballymoney group.

Rachel explained: “No previous experience is needed to join the Rock Choir and you don't need to be able to read music.

“The choir is open to everyone (both men and women) and all ages and abilities are welcomed.

Rachel Coulter. (Pic: Contributed).

“Rock Choir is about building a community, boosting people's sense of well-being, confidence and enjoyment through singing together. This is all the more important post pandemic and in times of increasing social isolation.”

The Newtownabbey group, alongside members of the province’s other Rock Choirs, will be staging a charity concert in aid of Dementia NI next month.

Rachel added: “The event on March 22 is taking place in St Patrick’s Church Jordanstown, from 7pm until 8pm. It’s pay on the door that evening by donation, with proceeds going towards our nominated charity, Dementia NI.