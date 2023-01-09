The creative talent of Roddensvale School pupils is on display at a new exhibition in Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

The showcase of artwork by senior pupils was officially opened by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, and Kim Montgomery, artist/teacher at Roddensvale School.

Marian Kelso, acting heritage officer, at the Victoria Road museum, explained: “In the exhibition, Roddensvale School’s senior pupils present new drawings and paintings made during art sessions with artist/teacher Kim Montgomery.

“The pupils’ work is a celebration of creativity. Their sources of inspiration range from local and global landmarks to animals.”

These artworks are available for purchase with proceeds going towards school funds.

Mr Williams said he was delighted to attend the opening of the exhibition and encouraged members of the public to come along and see it at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

The exhibition is open until Friday, January 2. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10am - 4pm.

Following the official opening, the exhibition runs until Friday, January 27.

