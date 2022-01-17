Expansion plan to give Larne’s Roddensvale School capacity for over 200 pupils

The proposed single storey modular build is expected to house three classrooms if it is given the go-ahead.

The school will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2024.

A new hydrotherapy pool opened at Roddensvale in March 2018 at a cost of almost £1m. Previously, pupils had to travel to a facility in Jordanstown.

John Madden, principal of Roddensvale School.

At the time, the Education Authority’s chairperson described the pool opening as a “very significant landmark” in the school’s 54-year history.

Roddensvale principal John Madden said he anticipates that the new extension will be ready for September.

He indicated that the facility will have a 50-year lifespan.

“Modular classrooms are amazing. They will fit perfectly with the needs of our pupils.”

Mr Madden said that he was unable to provide a cost for the project which will be funded by the Education Authority as it is “out for tender” at present.

He indicated that the extension will meet the needs of a growing school by providing extra space.

“I am delighted with the investment by the Education Authority to meet the needs of the local community,” he said.

The number of pupils with special educational needs enrolled at Roddensvale has more than doubled since Mr Madden took up the principal’s post 18 years ago, rising from 68 to 181.

He added that the new extension would give the school capacity for more than 200 pupils. In addition, the school has what he described as a “very vibrant nursery” where there are 16 youngsters at present.