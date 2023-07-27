The work of a talented Larne designer is set to be showcased at international festival, the Rose of Tralee this summer.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, recently paid a visit to the workshop of Geraldine Connon, where the talented artist is hard at work creating a magnificent dress for this year’s Antrim Rose, Mollie O’Brien.

The gown is set to be showcased at the highly anticipated Rose of Tralee event, taking place in the County Kerry town this summer from August 18-22.

The Rose of Tralee is one of Ireland’s largest and longest running festivals.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna with Antrim Rose Mollie and Larne designer Geraldine Connon. Photo: Gerardine Mulvenna

All eyes are on the Roses, who travel from the UK, America, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East and of course Ireland to take part in the festival.

Ballymena woman Mollie, who is currently studying an honours degree in dentistry, will share this high-profile stage with all finalists over the five-day festival.

When it came to choosing a showcase dress, Mollie’s mum Roisin - in remembering her own wedding gown and the experience she enjoyed in its creation - returned to Geraldine Connon.

Geraldine’s exceptional skills as a designer have earned her numerous accolades over the years, with her breath-taking creations gracing photoshoots and fashion shows across the globe.

Her journey began with a passion for fashion design at Ulster University, and she honed her craft while working in the costume department at the prestigious Lyric Theatre.

The Mayor expressed her wholehearted support for both Geraldine and Mollie, who will represent the spirit and grace of the Antrim Rose at the forthcoming Rose of Tralee event.

“It is truly fantastic recognition for a local person to have their work showcased at such a prolific event like the Rose of Tralee. Geraldine’s talent and dedication to her craft are clear to see and I am confident that her exceptional design for Mollie will be a showstopper,” she said.

Geraldine’s client base spans the UK and Ireland, as discerning individuals seek her out for her unmatched expertise in crafting bespoke designs.

For more information about Geraldine’s creations, visit https://geraldine-connon.business.site