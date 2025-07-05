Rossnowlagh Twelfth parade in Co Donegal is first of the Orange Order's July 12, 2025 celebrations

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Members of the Orange Order and supporters from across Northern Ireland are heading to the majestic Atlantic coastline of Co Donegal today (Saturday) for the annual Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.

They will gather with upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visitors from much further afield.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession – which many people consider to be the most scenic of any Twelfth parade – traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before July 12.

The parade begins close to St John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm and makes its way along country roads lined with spectators, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

Enjoying the day out in Rossnowlagh in 2024. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eyeplaceholder image
Enjoying the day out in Rossnowlagh in 2024. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A religious service will be held at 3pm, conducted by Canon Rev Brian Russell, rector of Drumholm Parish in Co Donegal.

placeholder image
A collection will be taken up in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

The annual Rossnowlagh gathering is renowned for its family friendly atmosphere and, particularly if the weather is fine, could attract around 10,000 people.

