Roy Cully: PSNI 'extremely concerned' for man last seen in Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 18:32 BST
Roy Cully. Picture: released by PSNIRoy Cully. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are “extremely concerned” for the wellbeing of a man missing from the Lurgan area.

They said Roy Cully left the area the afternoon and his current whereabouts are not known.

Anyone who has spoken to Roy or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1188.

