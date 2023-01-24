Volunteers from Monkstown Community Association were presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services at a special ceremony held in the Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl on Friday, January 20.

The group received their award from the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, for their efforts in developing a range of projects to benefit their local community.

Created in 2002 to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, The Queen’s Award recognises the outstanding work done in communities and the dedication of people to local causes. It is the highest civic award given to local volunteer groups across the UK and is considered to be the MBE for volunteer groups.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to the chairperson, committee and volunteers of Monkstown Community Association, for the contribution that you have made, and continue to make, to the community.

Volunteers from Monkstown Community Association receiving Queen’s Volunteer lapel badges.

"Over the last 21 years, the group have offered an inclusive programme for the community providing activities and support for all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”

Monkstown Community Association provide a ‘Good Morning’ service, a kids’ club and partnership initiatives with the deaf community. All projects take place in Monkstown Jubilee Centre which the group manage and run on a voluntary basis with over 20 volunteers.

