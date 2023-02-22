Royal seal of approval for Homestart volunteer Joanne McConaghy as she receives her MBE

Joanne, who has volunteered with the Homestart scheme for 24 years, received the royal honour for Services to Vulnerable Families in the Lisburn area.
Talking about her role as a volunteer, Joanne commented: “When Home-Start opened in Lisburn I decided to become a volunteer as I had time to provide support for families.
" After bonding with the family there is a caring, sharing and looking forward on a weekly basis to the privilege of being alongside that family.
"I have found parents can be overwhelmed by whatever situation they find themselves dealing with. In the majority of my families there was no local family support, which caused anxiety, isolation and loneliness.
"I have found that my families have been so grateful for the support provided by Home-Start whether short or long term. Just to be able to speak with another adult has been a safety net for many and this in itself has made volunteering so rewarding for me.
"Three families stand out for me in support they received and which they benefited greatly from.
The first was a visually impaired mother and her young toddler who I took to Mum and Tots, benefiting mum by engaging with other mums, and her son by interacting with other children.
The second was a mum with Cerebral Palsy who was in a wheelchair and could only hold her baby when I was there.
The third was a mother who delivered twins, to discover the little boy was severely disabled and would require major surgery in England and years of ongoing checks. Mum really benefited from emotional support.
"These families were so appreciative of Home-Start's support and encouragement, one mum wrote: ‘Thank you for being with me in my darkest days. You never judged and always supported. That sums up what Home-Start is all about’.”
In addition to Joanne receiving her MBE, Homestart also received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in November 2022.
If you would like to volunteer with the scheme, email [email protected] to find out more. Full training and support is provided for all volunteer roles.