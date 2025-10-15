Royal visit to Cookstown's new fire training college 'a proud and unforgettable day'

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) new state-of-the-art Learning & Development College, outside Cookstown, on Tuesday.

They were met with Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Trainee Firefighters and a range of support and operational employees, gaining an insight to the breadth of roles within NIFRS that help keep people safe.

The royal visitors observed live demonstrations that reflect real-life emergency scenarios, including flood water rescues and rope rescues, showcasing how the college is equipping personnel with the skills, resilience and expertise to respond to emergencies.

Sparking much excitement was the royal visitors throwing lines at a water rescue and taking a short royal trip in a Fire Appliance on the 50-acre site.

The visit coincided with Fire Safety Week which emphasises the importance of fire safety in the home and keeping those most at risk in our community safe from fire.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “Welcoming the Prince and Princess of Wales to our Learning & Development College truly was a proud and unforgettable day for our Service and fitting that it occurred during Fire Safety Week.

“With a one team ethos in NIFRS, our personnel work together to help make Northern Ireland a safer place. It was a privilege to have our royal visitors meet many people across our Service and recognise their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm in doing so.

“I’m honoured that the Prince and Princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people enabling us to meet the evolving needs of a modern-day Fire & Rescue Service. Our next generation of Firefighters currently undergoing their training at the college clearly demonstrated that today in their display of operational skills and capabilities.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said their visit was a significant recognition of the courage and commitment of our Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters and dedicated staff, and of the vital role this world-class facility plays in equipping them with the skills and confidence they need to serve and protect our community.