Ruairi O’Connor: Police appeal to locate man last seen in Newtownabbey

Appealing on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Ruairi (21) was last seen around Hazelbank and the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this morning (Monday).

"He is of a slim build and wearing a grey top and jeans. If you have seen Ruairi or know of his whereabouts, please contact police by dialling 101 and quote police reference number 400 03/10/2022.”