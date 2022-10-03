Register
Ruairi O’Connor: Police appeal to locate man last seen in Newtownabbey

Police are concerned for Ruairi O’Connor from the Newtownabbey area.

By Russell Keers
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:21 pm

Appealing on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Ruairi (21) was last seen around Hazelbank and the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey this morning (Monday).

"He is of a slim build and wearing a grey top and jeans. If you have seen Ruairi or know of his whereabouts, please contact police by dialling 101 and quote police reference number 400 03/10/2022.”

Ruairi O’Connor.
