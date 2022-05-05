Rural Small Grants Scheme is now open

The scheme is open for applications until May 31 with Grant aid of between £500 - £4,999 available for projects costing up to £20,000.

Capital grants up to a maximum of 50% grant rate is available to existing micro enterprises based in a rural area to support them to recover, sustain or grow through DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants are available to rural businesses who have not previously been funded under the TRPSI Rural Business Scheme in 2021.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “This is the fourth rural business grant scheme to be rolled out since 2019. In total over 80 businesses have been successful in their applications with almost £225k of grants awarded. This has contributed to the completion of a diverse range of projects. There is clearly a need for these grants due to having almost two thousand rural businesses across the Borough. If you are interested in this scheme and think that it could benefit your business then I would encourage you to apply.”

Vera McCullough, owner of Vera McCullough Jewellery, was successful in securing funding under the second round of the scheme. She said: “Through the rural support grant scheme I was able to purchase setting equipment including a microscope and GRS setting system. This has enabled me to increase my productivity and undertake a greater and wider variety of commissions. The grant scheme has been very beneficial to my business.”