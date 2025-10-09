Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon reopens after power outage while some properties remain without power in Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 16:35 BST
Rushmere Shopping Centre has reopened after a power outage this afternoon while some properties remain without power in Craigavon.

The top NI shopping complex was without power for around 45 minutes as was South Lakes Leisure Centre close by.

Homes in Lakelands were also without power.

Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are open. Following a 45 minute power outage, we are delighted to say we are back up and running!

"Many thanks to all of our staff and customers for sticking with us,” said the spokesperson.

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “NIE have confirmed that engineers are on site at the substation and hope to have identified the issue, with power being restored to a portion of the impacted areas.

"It is possible that this issue may not be completely fixed until later this evening. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available,” said Mr Beattie.

